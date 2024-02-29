TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Announces Nick Howald as Chief Executive Officer

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center is pleased to welcome Nick Howald as chief executive officer. As CEO, Howald will oversee operations at the 136-bed hospital and TriStar Century Farms ER, an eleven-bed freestanding emergency room in Antioch. Howald previously served as chief operating officer at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, overseeing all professional support areas.

“Nick has been with TriStar Health for more than a decade, and I am excited to welcome him into this new role,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “He brings a strong track record of growth-oriented leadership with an unwavering commitment to excellent patient experience. His intentionality towards developing a positive culture will further enhance the strong colleague engagement that TriStar Southern Hills has built over the years. He will further build upon the hospital’s 40-year legacy of being a strong community partner for the south Nashville region.”

Nick has been with HCA Healthcare for over 10 years, serving in multiple successive leadership roles across TriStar Centennial, TriStar Hendersonville and TriStar Skyline. Under Nick’s leadership, TriStar Skyline implemented more than $30 million in growth and expansion projects. He led efforts to establish a comprehensive Burn Center, accelerated the growth of the trauma program to become Nashville’s second Level I Trauma Center, and helped the hospital receive state approval to build a freestanding emergency room in East Nashville.

“I am thrilled to join the TriStar Southern Hills team,” said Howald. “The dedication to patient care and physician and colleague engagement is unmatched at TriStar Southern Hills. I look forward to working with our team and strengthening our commitment to the community by providing exceptional care to all who walk through our doors.”

Howald attended the University of Iowa, earning his undergraduate degree in psychology. He earned a Master of Health Administration and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.