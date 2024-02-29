Visitor Center in Downtown Franklin to Close Temporarily for Renovation

The visitor center in downtown Franklin is set to be renovated to accommodate the needs of both visitors and locals beginning in March and will reopen later in the spring. A temporary visitor center will be located at the Five Points Post Office in downtown Franklin to continue providing the needed services to those visiting the area, opening on March 11.

“We are incredibly thankful to have partners like Julie and Vice Mayor Matt Brown, who made space available at the Five Points Post Office during our transition,” said Mauren Thornton, President and CEO of Visit Franklin. “This is the perfect opportunity for us to still be located in downtown Franklin in an easily accessible location to provide helpful trip planning information to visitors while our permanent visitor center makes an exciting transformation.”

The temporary visitor center location at the Five Points Post Office will mirror the post office’s operating hours and be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and closed on Sunday. At the temporary Five Points Post Office location, visitors will still receive helpful trip planning information from the Visit Franklin information specialists, be able to find a limited supply of brochures to area attractions and shop a scaled-down retail selection.

“Our primary objective in reopening the Five Points Post Office was to create a place for the community that also serves the community,” stated Julie Brown. “We are thrilled and appreciate the opportunity to host Visit Franklin this spring. We look forward to the energy and excitement their presence will bring!”

The current visitor center location on Fourth Avenue will remain open until March 4; then, there will be a week of transition to the temporary location at the Five Points Post Office.

Once renovations are complete, the new-look visitor center on Fourth Avenue will feature modernized and updated enhancements that will make for a memorable experience for visitors and locals alike. The new space will provide an expanded retail experience, more interactive trip planning resources, and a welcoming space perfect for a more conversational welcome to visitors when it reopens in the Spring.