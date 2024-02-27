Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 27, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
|653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 99
|Burger King #1820
|1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 92
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|Early Learning Center
|101 Legends Club Ln Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | Approval
|The Goddard School Moss Lane
|98 Moss Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | Approval
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | Approval
|Grays First Floor Bar
|Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Garcia's
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 91
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 93
|Grassland Elementary School
|6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Cont. Breakfast
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 99
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 93
|GRAYS on Main
|332 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|IMT at the Galleria
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|98 Moss Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Carrington Hills Pool
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|The Fainting Goat
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|HEI Schools Franklin
|621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | Approval
|Nolensville Elementary School
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Nolensville Elementary School
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|HEI Schools Franklin Food
|621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Hot Wok
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, #409 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 96
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Jasmine
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 70
|Quality Inn And Suites Hotel
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 97
|Chilis Grill & Bar
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 97
|Charley's Philly Steaks
|1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Mexi Tacos
|207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 97
|Chick-Fil-A
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 3060 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Somerby Franklin - Bistro
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Great American Cookie Co.
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Hop House Hospitality LLC
|117 5th Ave, North Suite B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Ravenwood High School
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 97
|Concord Road Church Of Christ
|Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | Approval
|Days Inn Hotel
|3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 95
|Zolo's Italian Restaurant
|119 5th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 98
|Ravenwood High School
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Hop House Bar
|117 5th Ave, North Suite B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 91
|Mr. Crepe LLC
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Unit 3040 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 98
|Big Bad Breakfast
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 78
|Sunrise Smoothie & Ice, LLC
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar
|1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 95
|Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar AUX
|1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|Westhaven Academy Daycare Food
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant
|440 Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
|214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 95
|Radish Kitchen
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste106 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Westhaven Academy Daycare
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | Approval
|Wild Ginger Bar
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|True Eden Studio
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|330 Mayfield Dr., Ste B1 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar AUX
|1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.