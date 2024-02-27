Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 27, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 99
Burger King #1820
1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 92
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
Early Learning Center
101 Legends Club Ln Franklin, TN 37069
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | Approval
The Goddard School Moss Lane
98 Moss Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | Approval
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | Approval
Grays First Floor Bar
Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
IMT Residential LLC East Pool
201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 98
Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
Garcia's
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 91
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 98
The Fainting Goat Second Floor
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
The Spot Burgers and Beers
3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 93
Grassland Elementary School
6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
Best Western Cont. Breakfast
1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 99
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 93
GRAYS on Main
332 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 96
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
The Goddard School Moss Food
98 Moss Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
Carrington Hills Pool
3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 98
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
The Spot Burgers and Beers
3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
The Fainting Goat
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 98
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
HEI Schools Franklin
621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | Approval
Nolensville Elementary School
2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
Permanent Makeup by Justine
1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
McDonald's Berry Farms
1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 99
Nolensville Elementary School
2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 99
HEI Schools Franklin Food
621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
Hot Wok
1113 Murfreesboro Rd, #409 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 96
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar
3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
Jasmine
8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 70
Quality Inn And Suites Hotel
1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 97
Chilis Grill & Bar
7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 97
Charley's Philly Steaks
1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 99
Mexi Tacos
207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 97
Chick-Fil-A
1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 3060 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Somerby Franklin - Bistro
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Great American Cookie Co.
1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 99
Hop House Hospitality LLC
117 5th Ave, North Suite B Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Ravenwood High School
1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 97
Concord Road Church Of Christ
Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | Approval
Days Inn Hotel
3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 95
Zolo's Italian Restaurant
119 5th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 98
Ravenwood High School
1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Hop House Bar
117 5th Ave, North Suite B Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 91
Mr. Crepe LLC
1800 Galleria Blvd. Unit 3040 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 98
Big Bad Breakfast
2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 78
Sunrise Smoothie & Ice, LLC
1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar
1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 95
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar
203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar AUX
1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 99
McDonald's of Franklin
106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Academy Daycare Food
114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar
1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 95
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar
203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
McDonald's of Franklin
106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant
440 Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 99
V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 95
Radish Kitchen
4041 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste106 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Academy Daycare
114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | Approval
Wild Ginger Bar
101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
True Eden Studio
1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Cadence Academy Preschool Food
330 Mayfield Dr., Ste B1 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar AUX
1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 99
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

