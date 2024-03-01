Weekend Weather 3-1-3-2024- Bad Start; Nice Finish

By
Clark Shelton
-

A look ahead to next week sees a Springtime rainy pattern for the whole week with mild temperatures.

Friday
Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 10 mph
