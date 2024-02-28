Franklin Man Allegedly Used Hidden Camera to Take Nude Photos of Woman

February 28, 2024 – A months long investigation by MNPD Special Victims detectives led to an arrest of Colin T. Rowe, 36, of Franklin, on four outstanding warrants relating to the unlawful dissemination of images he secretly took of a female acquaintance.

The victim discovered nude photographs and videos of herself on Rowe’s laptop in September that were taken without her consent from a hidden camera. Rowe is also accused of sharing those images and videos with others on social media platforms.

Rowe was arrested Wednesday in Franklin with assistance from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with one count of felony distribution of unlawful photographs and three counts of misdemeanor unlawful photography.

He is currently jailed in lieu of $9,500 bond.

Source: MNPD