Overturned Box Truck Leaves Two Injured in Franklin

Morgan Mitchell
Photo from Franklin Police

Two people were injured after a box truck overturned in Franklin Thursday.

It happened on Carlisle Lane at Cardel Lane around 1pm. The driver and passenger of the truck were injured in the incident and treated at the scene.

Carlisle Lane is currently closed while crews work the area.

