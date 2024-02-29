Overturned Box Truck Leaves Two Injured in Franklin

Two people were injured after a box truck overturned in Franklin Thursday.

It happened on Carlisle Lane at Cardel Lane around 1pm. The driver and passenger of the truck were injured in the incident and treated at the scene.

Carlisle Lane is currently closed while crews work the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Carlisle Ln. at Cardel Ln. is closed due to an overturned box truck. Driver and passenger being treated on scene for injuries. Unclear at this time when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/fFcKQsaZrH — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 29, 2024