Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 31

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 31 through November 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$32,798,900
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,287,000
|Gateway Village Sec3
|1360 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,900,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7346 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,017,099
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|12 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,249,900
|Westgate Commons
|1654 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,150,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|3013 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,850,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #11
|1701 Talbot Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,750,000
|Lakeview Commercial Park
|1214 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,741,922
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1604 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,220,000
|Grove Sec13
|8841 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,149,500
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5075 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Annecy Ph1
|1017 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9190 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|370 & 382 Natchez Street
|370 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3
|9401 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,416,030
|Daventry Sec3
|3158 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,410,535
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4704 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,405,130
|Daventry Sec3
|3162 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec50
|1250 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Annecy Ph2b
|1521 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,297,723
|Littlebury Sec2
|3316 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,257,534
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2808 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,225,000
|Delta Springs
|4625 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,215,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6011 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|2636 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064