Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 31

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 31 through November 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$32,798,900Russell RdFranklin37064
$8,287,000Gateway Village Sec31360 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$5,900,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27346 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$5,017,099Governors Club The Ph 212 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$3,249,900Westgate Commons1654 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$3,150,000Sneed Forest Sec 13013 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$2,850,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #111701 Talbot TrlFranklin 37069
$2,750,000Lakeview Commercial Park1214 Lakeview DrFranklin37064
$2,741,922Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41604 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,220,000Grove Sec138841 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$2,149,500Westhaven Sec 585075 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,650,000Annecy Ph11017 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec 419190 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,600,000370 & 382 Natchez Street370 Natchez StFranklin37064
$1,500,000Elmbrooke Sec 2-39401 Big Horn RdgBrentwood 37027
$1,416,030Daventry Sec33158 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,410,535Kings Chapel Sec114704 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,405,130Daventry Sec33162 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec501250 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,325,000Annecy Ph2b1521 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,297,723Littlebury Sec23316 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,257,534Avenue Downs Sec12808 Cain TerThompsons Station 37179
$1,225,000Delta Springs4625 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$1,215,000Landmark Of Brentwood6011 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$1,200,0002636 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064

