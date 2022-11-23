Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 31

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 31 through November 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $32,798,900 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $8,287,000 Gateway Village Sec3 1360 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $5,900,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7346 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $5,017,099 Governors Club The Ph 2 12 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,249,900 Westgate Commons 1654 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,150,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 3013 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $2,850,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #11 1701 Talbot Trl Franklin 37069 $2,750,000 Lakeview Commercial Park 1214 Lakeview Dr Franklin 37064 $2,741,922 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1604 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,220,000 Grove Sec13 8841 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $2,149,500 Westhaven Sec 58 5075 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Annecy Ph1 1017 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec 41 9190 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 370 & 382 Natchez Street 370 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 9401 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $1,416,030 Daventry Sec3 3158 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,410,535 Kings Chapel Sec11 4704 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,405,130 Daventry Sec3 3162 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec50 1250 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Annecy Ph2b 1521 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,297,723 Littlebury Sec2 3316 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,257,534 Avenue Downs Sec1 2808 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $1,225,000 Delta Springs 4625 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $1,215,000 Landmark Of Brentwood 6011 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 2636 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064