Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 25

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 25-28, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $66,500,000 Brick Path Ln Franklin 37064 $14,652,011 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $10,500,000 Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood 37027 $8,316,079 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $4,900,000 5400 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $4,765,723 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25 8737 Emmylou Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $3,450,000 725 W Main St 204 Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 48 4334 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1 8997 Haggard Ln College Grove 37046 $2,500,000 1108 -10 W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,327,846 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6036 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,950,909 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7105 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $1,937,500 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 5108 Herschel Spears Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000 505 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 1910 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,676,642 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 963 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,608,500 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4801 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,550,000 812 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $1,494,900 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4688 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,485,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,465,000 Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 59 5305 Mead Park Ct Thompson 37179 $1,459,900 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3532 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,434,028 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2001 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,391,945 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1115 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064