Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 25

Michael Carpenter
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 25-28, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$66,500,000Brick Path LnFranklin37064
$14,652,011Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$10,500,000Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5107 Brentwood BlvdBrentwood37027
$8,316,079Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$4,900,0005400 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$4,765,723Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 258737 Emmylou Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$3,450,000725 W Main St 204Franklin37064
$3,400,000Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 484334 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$3,000,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec18997 Haggard LnCollege Grove37046
$2,500,0001108 -10 W Main StFranklin37064
$2,327,846Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326036 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,950,909Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497105 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$1,937,500Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 445108 Herschel Spears CirBrentwood37027
$1,875,000505 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1361910 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,676,642Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143963 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,608,500Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124801 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,550,000812 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$1,494,900Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124688 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,485,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,465,000Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 595305 Mead Park CtThompson37179
$1,459,900Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133532 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,434,028Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922001 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,391,945Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271115 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064

