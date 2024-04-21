Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for March 25

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 25-28, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$66,500,000
|Brick Path Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$14,652,011
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$10,500,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5
|107 Brentwood Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,316,079
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,900,000
|5400 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,765,723
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25
|8737 Emmylou Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,450,000
|725 W Main St 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 48
|4334 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1
|8997 Haggard Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,500,000
|1108 -10 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,327,846
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6036 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,909
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7105 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,937,500
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|5108 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000
|505 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|1910 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,676,642
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|963 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,608,500
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4801 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,550,000
|812 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,494,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4688 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,485,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,465,000
|Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 59
|5305 Mead Park Ct
|Thompson
|37179
|$1,459,900
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3532 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,434,028
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2001 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,391,945
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1115 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064