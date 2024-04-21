Puttshack Nashville Launches ‘Putt for Prizes’ Game

Puttshack Nashville, an upscale 28,000-square-foot, tech-infused mini golf experience filled with everything from mini golf competitions to delicious food and a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere, is offering a free-to-play online game, called “Putt for Prizes.”

Nashville locals and beyond will be able to participate in the online game on Puttshack’s website for a chance to win an exclusive prize, ranging from free flatbreads and games to discounts and a VIP party package.

In addition, Puttshack updated its ongoing weekday promotion, perfect for the start of summer and the kids out of school. Guests can now enjoy 50% off their second round of mini golf Monday through Thursday, all day long (from open to close). Start playing “Putt for Prizes” here.

Prizes include:

1 free game of 9-hole mini golf

1 free flatbread

25% off 9-hole mini golf

$100 gift card

VIP Party Package: inclusive of one round of 9-hole mini golf, connoisseur food package, and 12 premium drink tokens for 12 people