Today’s Top Stories: March 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 14, 2022.
Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She’s repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. Read more.
Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19 of American Idol, is out on tour and one of his stops will be in Columbia, at The Mulehouse. Read more.
Spring Hill, TN- On March 4th, the person pictured purchased items at the U-Scan at Dollar General but allegedly failed to scan all the items. Read more.
Today, March 14th is Pi Day. Pi is always the same number, regardless of the size of a circle. Pi has been calculated to be more than one trillion numbers after its decimal point, but it’s commonly approximated to 3.14. Read more.
Spring Hill, TN – On March 7th, two unidentified females allegedly stole over $5200 worth of merchandise from the ULTA store. Read more.