Today’s Top Stories: March 14, 2022

Get Your Pie In Time For Pi Day

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 14, 2022.

franklin publix wine shoplifter

1Reward for Information on Franklin Publix Shoplifter Taking Wine

Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She’s repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. Read more.

Chayce Beckham
photo from Chayce Beckham Facebook

2American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham to Perform in Columbia

Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19 of American Idol, is out on tour and one of his stops will be in Columbia, at The Mulehouse. Read more.

3Spring Hill Shoplifting Suspect Fails to Scan All Their Items

Spring Hill, TN- On March 4th, the person pictured purchased items at the U-Scan at Dollar General but allegedly failed to scan all the items. Read more.

Papa C Pies
photo from Papa C Pies

4Foodie Alert: 10 Places to Celebrate the Sweet Side of Pi Day

Today, March 14th is Pi Day. Pi is always the same number, regardless of the size of a circle. Pi has been calculated to be more than one trillion numbers after its decimal point, but it’s commonly approximated to 3.14. Read more.

Unidentified female on left. Unidentified male on right.

5Suspects Steal $5200 of Merchandise From Spring Hill Ulta Store

Spring Hill, TN – On March 7th, two unidentified females allegedly stole over $5200 worth of merchandise from the ULTA store. Read more.

