Don’t Miss Family Movie Nights at Hillsboro United Methodist Church

Hillsboro United Methodist Church, in the heart of historic Leiper’s Fork, invites families and neighbors to enjoy two upcoming free movie nights this summer.

Movie Lineup:

• Friday, July 18 at 8:00 PM – Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King

• Friday, August 1 at 8:00 PM – Paddington in Peru

• Location: Hillsboro UMC Pavilion, 5313 Old Highway 96, Franklin, TN 37064

All are welcome—come as you are and enjoy good movies with good company.

The pavilion is open-air and covered, a casual comfortable place to gather. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, and favorite stuffies and settle in to enjoy the show.

