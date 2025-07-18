Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Photos: Franklin Estate Closes for More than $16

photo by Elevato Visuals

In a landmark moment for Middle Tennessee luxury real estate, Gabriela Lira of Compass has closed a private residential transaction exceeding $16 million, representing the buyer in one of the year’s most significant home sales. Read more

2A BBQ Restaurant is Expected to Open in Former Corner Pub Brentwood Spot

Photo by Donna Vissman

Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood in April. Read more

3Country Singer Conner Smith Cited in Deadly Pedestrian Crash

The Traffic Division’s investigation into the June 8 fatal crash in which pedestrian Dorothy Dobbins, 77, was fatally injured by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by country music artist Conner Smith. Read more

4Tennessee’s First Pop Mart Vending Machine Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

photo by Donna Vissman

A new Pop Mart vending machine has opened at the CoolSprings Galleria, just outside Barnes & Noble on the lower level. Read more

5Flower Child Sister Restaurant Culinary Dropout is Headed to Franklin

Culinary Dropout
photo by Donna Vissman

Flower Child just opened in Franklin at Southside McEwen in June. Now, another Sam Fox concept will open in Franklin. Read more

