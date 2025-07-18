Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
In a landmark moment for Middle Tennessee luxury real estate, Gabriela Lira of Compass has closed a private residential transaction exceeding $16 million, representing the buyer in one of the year’s most significant home sales. Read more
Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood in April. Read more
The Traffic Division’s investigation into the June 8 fatal crash in which pedestrian Dorothy Dobbins, 77, was fatally injured by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by country music artist Conner Smith. Read more
A new Pop Mart vending machine has opened at the CoolSprings Galleria, just outside Barnes & Noble on the lower level. Read more
Flower Child just opened in Franklin at Southside McEwen in June. Now, another Sam Fox concept will open in Franklin. Read more
