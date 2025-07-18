City eWaste to Host Free Electronics Recycling at Williamson County’s “State of the County 2025”

City eWaste, the official electronic waste recycler for Williamson County, today announced it will provide free eWaste collection services at Williamson Inc.’s annual “State of the County 2025” event on July 23rd, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

Attendees of more than 500 civic and business leaders are encouraged to:

Drop off unwanted electronics curbside: Pull up to the hotel’s front entrance and hand off any devices – everything except box TVs, liquids,

smoke/carbon‑monoxide detectors, and other hazardous items. (Flat‑screen TVs are accepted.)

Visit the City eWaste booth: Learn about the company’s mostly‑free recycling services, speak with eWaste experts, and enter a raffle for a chance to win a fully refurbished laptop or tablet by dropping off a business card.

“As Williamson County’s official eWaste recycler, we’re proud to extend our free electronics recycling services for attendees at this event to responsibly dispose of their electronics and keep hazardous materials out of our landfills,” said Matthew Rogers, CEO and Founder of City eWaste.

“With more than 500 attendees expected, if every person brings just one item to recycle, we can really do some good in a single day.”

For more information about the event and ticket prices, visit: members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-county-2025-359341 For more information about City eWaste, visit: www.cityewaste.com

