Conductor Leonard Slatkin will Return to Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony announced that Leonard Slatkin, internationally acclaimed conductor and longtime friend of the orchestra, will return to serve as Music Advisor for the next three years. Slatkin assumes the role following the conclusion of Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero’s 16-year tenure and will lead the orchestra through a pivotal period that includes the 20th anniversary of Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Slatkin previously served as Music Advisor from 2006 to 2009, during the opening of Schermerhorn. His return to Nashville marks a meaningful continuation of his artistic leadership and deep connection to the orchestra and community as the Music Director Search Committee continues its work.

“Leonard Slatkin’s return is both timely and inspiring,” said Alan D. Valentine, President and CEO of the Nashville Symphony. “His past leadership helped shape a formative chapter in our history, and we are thrilled to welcome him back during this pivotal time of transition.”

As Music Advisor, Slatkin will provide artistic direction, collaborate on programming, oversee auditions and musician advancement, and contribute to the organization’s strategic plan. He will also conduct select concerts, including the Symphony’s 20th Anniversary Gala in 2026.

“Twenty years ago, it was my privilege to help lead the Nashville Symphony Orchestra through a challenging transitional time,” said Leonard Slatkin. “I am once again honored to do so, working closely with the orchestra, board, and community to build on a continuing program of artistic excellence, orchestral refinement, and community engagement. It is a true pleasure to return to my dear friends in Music City.”

The Music Director search follows the departure of Giancarlo Guerrero, who served from 2009–2025 and led the Nashville Symphony to new artistic heights and national recognition. Slatkin’s return ensures continuity and momentum as the Symphony enters a new chapter.

“Leonard Slatkin brings both artistic excellence and institutional knowledge,” said Peter Otto, Concertmaster of the Nashville Symphony. “He understands this orchestra’s vision and will be an inspiring presence as we prepare for the future.”

“This appointment reinforces the Symphony’s commitment to thoughtful artistic leadership,” said Mary Cavarra, Chair of the Nashville Symphony’s Board of Directors. “We are grateful to Leonard for once again stepping into this important role at such a meaningful moment for the Symphony.”

A GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor, composer, author, and champion of American music, Slatkin has held leadership positions with many of the world’s top orchestras, including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lyon, National Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Filarmónica de Gran Canaria, Las Vegas Philharmonic, and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Recognized for his dynamic artistry and commitment to music education, Slatkin continues to appear with numerous major international ensembles, such as New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl, Atlanta Symphony, NHK Symphony Orchestra, Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Filarmonica George Enescu (Bucharest), Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, and Warsaw Philharmonic.

Slatkin’s engagement as Music Advisor will begin at the start of the Nashville Symphony’s 2025/26 season in September 2025 and continue through the 2027/28 season.

