Nashville Film Festival Announces First Selections Which Include a Film About Opryland Theme Park

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm), a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, announced the first six feature films selected for its 56th annual event, taking place from September 18–24, 2025, at venues throughout the city. This acclaimed list of titles offers an early look at the program and hints at the wide range of stories and genres audiences can expect at this year’s festival.

Curated from impressive new short and feature-length independent films from all over the world, the broader slate of programming, including over 140 films, will be announced in August. The first six official selections confirmed to screen at the upcoming festival include:

THE EASY KIND | Directed by Katy Chevigny | Starring Elizabeth Cook, Melissa Jackson, Charles Esten, Karen Allen, Zebedee Row, Donal Brophy and David Letterman

Blending truth and fiction, THE EASY KIND is an intimate look at a Nashville singer-songwriter’s journey as she breaks through the constraints of country music to become the artist that she’s meant to be. Inspired by Elizabeth Cook’s life and music, the film tells the fictionalized story of EC, as she navigates the personal and professional complexities of the music scene. The genre-bending film is a captivating look into true self-expression and vulnerability.

F*CKTOYS | Directed by Annapurna Sriram| Starring Annapurna Sriram, Sadie Scott, Francois Arnaud, Big Freedia, Damian Young and Brandon Flynn

Amidst a mental spiral due to her tooth falling out, a young female sex worker named AP consults a psychic who explains that a black magic curse has been placed upon her. Set in a pre-millennium alternate universe, AP and her friend Danni journey through seedy Trashtown on a scooter to raise $1,000 to break the curse. Sriram’s directorial debut, F*CKTOYS is a campy romp, touching on themes of intimacy, exploitation and class.

MATTER OF TIME | Directed by Matt Finlin | Starring Eddie Vedder

A moving documentary, MATTER OF TIME follows Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam frontman, and a passionate community uniting to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disease that can be lethal. Set to the backdrop of Vedder’s solo concerts in Seattle in 2023, the film blends emotional patient stories, breakthrough science and the power of music to drive real change.

OMAHA | Directed by Cole Webley | Starring John Magaro, Molly Belle Wright and Wyatt Solis

Set in 2008, OMAHA follows a widowed father and his two children on a cross-country road trip in the wake of a family tragedy. Siblings Ella and Charlie are unexpectedly woken up by their dad on a journey to Nebraska. As their adventure unfolds, Ella begins to understand that things might not be what they seem. An affecting family drama, the film showcases grief and fatherhood in a new light.

OPRYLAND USA: A CIRCLE BROKEN | Directed by Brandon Vestal | Starring Bud Wendell, Barry and Dari Anne Amato, Michael Parham, Shirley Tripp and Bob Whitaker

A stirring documentary about the theme park that saved the iconic Grand Ole Opry, OPRYLAND USA: A CIRCLE BROKEN explores the unexpected closure of Opryland USA in 1997 after 25 years as a cultural centerpiece of Nashville. As the Grand Ole Opry celebrates 100 years in 2025, the documentary shines a light on the captivating story of Opryland USA’s demise and replacement with a mall.

REBUILDING | Directed by Max Walker-Silverman | Starring Josh O’Connor, Meghann Fahy, Amy Madigan, Kali Reis, Lily LaTorre, Nancy Morlan and Zeilyanna Martinez

REBUILDING follows a reserved cowboy named Dusty, played by Josh O’Connor, who has lost his ranch due to a wildfire. After he winds up in a FEMA camp, Dusty finds community with others who lost their homes, including reconnecting with his daughter and ex-wife. Dusty must learn to redefine what it means to be a part of a blended family, rebuild his life and learn to move forward with resilience in the wake of loss.

“These early selections offer an exciting preview into the bold, original storytelling that defines this year’s festival,” said Lauren Thelen, NashFilm’s Director of Programming. “Each film underscores our dedication to championing innovative voices and elevating the work of emerging and independent filmmakers. We’re thrilled to bring these fresh, fearless voices to Nashville and look forward to unveiling the full lineup later this summer.”

Each of the six films announced today will screen in person at one of the festival’s select venues, previously announced as the historic Belcourt Theatre and Regal Green Hills. The broader slate of films and programs selected for the 56th Nashville Film Festival will be announced in August.

VIP Badges are on sale now for the 2025 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org. Tickets for individual films and events will go on sale in August.

