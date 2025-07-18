Williamson County Man Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

June 18, 2025 – Timothy McCorkle pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Friday. Judge Robert Lee Davies sentenced McCorkle to 11 months and 29 days’ probation for tax evasion.

McCorkle violated Tennessee law by failing to pay sales tax on a vehicle purchased by his Montana LLC. He signed an affidavit that the vehicle was to be removed from the state within three days of purchase.

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying registration documents and failing to register vehicles as the law requires,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Stacey Edmonson’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email