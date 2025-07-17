Grand Ole Opry House Announces Holiday Residency with For King + Country

The Grand Ole Opry House has announced a five-night holiday residency with Nashville-based, 4x GRAMMY®-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY. Their fan-favorite holiday spectacle, A Drummer Boy Christmas: The Live Experiences, will return to the Opry House December 15-19, 2025. Blending iconic Christmas renditions like “Little Drummer Boy” with the duo’s biggest hits, the show offers a festive, faith-filled experience for the whole family.

Known for their explosive energy, cinematic visuals and spirit-filled storytelling, these performances will be among the few chances to see the band live in 2025. This also marks the longest artist residency ever held at the Opry House, one of Nashville’s most iconic venues and home to the world-famous Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 AM CT at opry.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email