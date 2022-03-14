Foodie Alert: 10 Places to Celebrate the Sweet Side of Pi Day

Today, March 14th is Pi Day. Pi is always the same number, regardless of the size of a circle. Pi has been calculated to be more than one trillion numbers after its decimal point, but it’s commonly approximated to 3.14.
In talking about Pi, we found some of our favorite places to grab a slice of pie in celebration of this special day.
1Papa C Pies
99 Seaboard Ln #100, Brentwood
615-414-3435
They are offering 9-inch and 11-inch dessert pies with a $3.14 discount. They have a selection of fruit pies, frozen margarita pie, and the favorite of Ghiradelli chocolate.
Find more information here.
2Merridee’s Breadbasket
110 4th Ave S, Franklin
615-790-3755
They bake pies fresh daily. On Monday, you can find apple streusel and fudge pie. You can also find a selection of icebox pies with flavors of key lime, peanut butter, and french silk.
Find more information here.
3Triple Crown Bakery
118 4th Ave N, Franklin
615-721-8488
Triple Crown is closed on Mondays but offers an incredible selection of baked goods including pies. Their offerings change so stop by to see what’s in the case for the day.
Find more information here.
4Baked on 8th
1512 8th Avenue S, Nashville
615-933-1100
If you can’t decide from their selection of pecan, peanut butter, or chocolate bourbon pecan, you can visit the store to order a slice. Or just order an entire pie, they even have a flavor called WEHO, similar to a butter cake but as a pie.
Find more information here.
5Buttermilk Sky Pie
5050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin
615-472-8075
2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
615-962-8627
Daily flavors available are Southern custard, I-40, Granny’s Apple, chocolate cream, key lime, peanut buttercream, coconut cream, chewy chocolate chip, and nanny’s pecan. If you want just a small bite of pie, they offer 2″ inch pies.
Find more information here.
6Puffy Muffin
229 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
615-373-2741
This locally owned bakery offers a selection of pies daily. Flavor selections include Boston Cream Pie, apple, cherry, peach, chess, pecan, and heavenly chocolate.
Find more information here.
7Julia’s Homestyle Bakery
1911 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
615-890-2253
Locally owned, you can find a selection of pies made daily from pecan, chocolate, cherry, and chess. The chocolate pie was a Tennessee State Fair winner for several years.
Find more information here.
8Pie Sensations
26 Public Square, Columbia
931-223-5846
Located in Public Square in Columbia, this veteran-owned bakery offers a selection of apple, blackberry, blueberry, and peach crumble pie. They were also rated #1 in Paula Deen’s Pies Across America.
Find more information here.
9Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
615-327-1090
This is what southern pies is all about, the sky meringue thanks to Miss Linda at Elliston Place Soda Shop. Working at the soda shop since 1992, she returned in 2021 when it reopened and so did the amazing pies. Really, they are a Nashville treasure.
Find more information here.
10Hermitage Bakery Chicks
3450 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage
615-889-6302
Stop by this local bakery for a rotating selection of pies and baked goods.
Find more information here.