LAX To The Max – Play and Save Some Green

Lacrosse is a great sport with an exciting history to back it up, but it can be rough! We want to make sure you stay safe so you can enjoy the sport for years to come. Wearing the right and approved protection can make all the difference as you play this thrilling sport.

On January 1, 2022, the new standard, NOCSAE ND200, for chest protectors and shoulder pads that aims to provide safer equipment for lacrosse players and reduce the risk of commotio cordis, went into effect. With this new standard in place, it may be time to re-up on your equipment!

LAX Safety

It’s important to play in gear designed specifically for lacrosse. While it’s a contact sport like football, the types of impact that occur in lacrosse, without the proper safety gear, can lead to specific injuries.

Helmet

A solid helmet that has a full face mask and fits well is a good start. The helmet should be approved for Lacrosse by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) for optimum safety.

Chest And Shoulder Protection

EKG mandatory chest and shoulder protection are extremely important. The fast and heavy impacts in lacrosse may lead to agitation of the heart, and approved chest protection is designed to minimize this condition. Look for the NOCSAE logo on your gear to make sure it’s approved for the sport.

Where To Play

We have you covered when it comes to finding good spots to get your Lacrosse on. Many middle schools, high schools and colleges have lacrosse teams. Here are a few public Lacrosse leagues in the Nashville area:

Rise Lacrosse

119 Seaboard Lane

Franklin, TN 37067

(615)432-2590

http://riselacrosse.com

Brentwood Lacrosse Club

6550 Cloverbrook Drive

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615)478-3719

http://brentwoodlax.com

For more local Lacrosse leagues and fields, check out active cities here.

