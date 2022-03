Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19 of American Idol, is out on tour and one of his stops will be in Columbia, at The Mulehouse.

In a social media post, he shared, “Excited is an understatement. Y’all get tickets and come see me in your city! Love you guys.”

The show in Columbia will be on Thursday, May 5th at 7 pm. Find tickets here.

Beckham just recently released his single debut “Can’t Do Without Me” with Lindsey Ell, read more here.