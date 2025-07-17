Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Spring Hill Library Book Sale

Saturday, July 19, 9 am – 3 pm

Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

Super Sale – the last hour of the Quarterly Book Sale (2:00 – 3:00)

You have two options to participate in the Super Sale.

Friends of the Library Black book bags:

FOL book bags may be filled for $10.00 per bag. FOL book bags may be purchased the day of the sale or available at the library for $3.00.

Grocery plastic bags:

Grocery bags (size of a typical Kroger bag, no larger) may be filled for $2.00 per bag. Bags will be available the day of the sale or you may bring your own.