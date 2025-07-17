Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bethlehem Fish Fry
Friday, July 18, 4 pm – 8 pm
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin
Celebrating their 50th year, on Friday, July 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. the event will have live music from the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band and Kandace & The Gents! There will also be all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish, incredible free children’s play area, silent auction, used book sale and delicious bake sale from some of the best bakers in Williamson County. Tickets available at the door or online here.
2Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, July 18-20, 9 am – 5 :30 pm, Saturday: 10 am – 5:30 pm, and Sunday: 1 PM – 5:30 pm
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Most items are priced at $3 or less. Details about the book sales (and donating your used books) are on the Friends website here.
3The Red Wheel
Friday-Sunday, July 18-20, 6 pm, 8:30 pm, 2 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Red Wheel is an exclusive new songwriter series that brings audiences within arm’s reach of the most celebrated songwriters.
Find tickets here.
4Spring Hill Library Book Sale
Saturday, July 19, 9 am – 3 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
Super Sale – the last hour of the Quarterly Book Sale (2:00 – 3:00)
You have two options to participate in the Super Sale.
Friends of the Library Black book bags:
FOL book bags may be filled for $10.00 per bag. FOL book bags may be purchased the day of the sale or available at the library for $3.00.
Grocery plastic bags:
Grocery bags (size of a typical Kroger bag, no larger) may be filled for $2.00 per bag. Bags will be available the day of the sale or you may bring your own.
5Dolly: A True Original Musical
Friday-Sunday, July 18-20, 8 pm, 3 pm
Fisher Center at Belmont, 2020 Belmont Avenue, Nashville
It’s the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical kicking off this weekend at the Fisher Center. The musical takes you on a journey through the life of rhinestones from her beginning in the Smoky Mountains to performing in Hollywood.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter