Today’s Top Stories: February 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 14, 2022.
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More
Franklin, Tennessee
Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More.
3Jason Momoa Visits Iconic Nashville Spots, Checks Out Motorcycles with American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe
Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) President and CEO Chris Jones has received the 2022 J.C. Brown CEO Communication Leadership Award. Read More.
5Trial Begins Monday for Ashley Kroese, Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza in Car Crash
Today, Monday, February 14, a trial begins for Ashley Kroese, who is accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza while driving under the influence in 2020. Read More