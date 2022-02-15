Today’s Top Stories: February 14, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Leipers Creek Gallery
photo from Leipers Creek Gallery Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 14, 2022.

Leipers Fork Distillery

1Best Day Trip from Nashville? Thrillist Says it’s This Williamson County Town

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More

Jeremy Fowler Age: 27 Franklin, Tennessee
Jeremy Fowler
Age: 27
Franklin, Tennessee

2Franklin Man Charged with X7 Counts of Attempted Murder After Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More.

Jason Mama
photo from Jason Mamoa Instagram

3Jason Momoa Visits Iconic Nashville Spots, Checks Out Motorcycles with American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More

MTE CEO Chris Jones
photo from Middle Tennessee Electric

4Middle Tennessee Electric CEO Receives National Award

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) President and CEO Chris Jones has received the 2022 J.C. Brown CEO Communication Leadership Award. Read More.

officer destin legieza
Photo Courtesy of Brentwood Police Department: Officer Destin Legieza.

5Trial Begins Monday for Ashley Kroese, Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza in Car Crash

Today, Monday, February 14, a trial begins for Ashley Kroese, who is accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza while driving under the influence in 2020. Read More

