Actor Jason Momoa Visits Columbia

It looks like Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, was in Columbia.

What we don’t know is why he was in town.

Via Instagram, Momoa states, “2 IOWA BOYZ. 2 1936 KNUCKLEHEADS we finally meet @mikewolfeamericanpicker@columbiamotoralley its an honour bro you have always been an inspiration. look forward to our many projects. mahalo for giving me the tanks and the 1936 your a legend.”

Mike Wolfe shared about the two meeting via Instagram, “I’ve always considered myself to be a passionate person. I’m constantly challenging myself to push harder and dig deeper. I’ve collected stories and pieces of the past most of my life. And I’ve come across a lot of interesting people along the way. Today I hung with a dude that reminded me why I do what I do. Thank you @prideofgypsies for your fierce love of storytelling and unwavering fight to show the world how bad ass we all can be. Can’t wait to see what you put together from what we filmed today.”

Momoa also posted a video on Instagram from Carter Vintage Guitars where he states it’s his first time in Nashville. Later in the post, he asks fans to support his musician friend Mike Hayes who will be performing at BB King’s Nashville on Thursday.