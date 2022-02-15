Photo of the Day: February 15, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Ravenwood High School graduate now L.A. Rams wide receiver had a big night at the Super Bowl as his team won. But also, his wife and high school sweetheart, Samaria went into labor during the game. Rushing after the game to be by her side, Jefferson stated on Instagram live, “It was a great day, I got three prizes today—my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

They haven’t released a name yet for the newest addition to the family. The couple has one daughter Bella age 5.

