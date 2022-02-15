Five FSSD Schools Named RTI2-B 2022 Model Schools

Five Franklin Special School District schools have been awarded RTI2-B Model of Demonstration (MOD) schools, as announced January 20 by the Tennessee Tiered Supports Center (TSC) at Vanderbilt University.

Freedom Intermediate, Liberty Elementary, Poplar Grove Elementary, and Poplar Grove Middle have all been named Silver Level RTI²-B Model of Demonstration (MOD) schools.

Freedom Middle School has been named a Bronze Level Award recipient, acknowledging all of its exemplary implementation of Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI²-B).

“We are excited to celebrate these schools for their work in supporting the needs of all students,” said FSSD Reading and RTI Coordinator Dr. Gina Looney. “This recognition is a testament to the many hours that they have worked to design outstanding practices for improving climate and culture, student engagement, and positive student behavior.”

Model of Demonstration sites are highly valued as examples in local trainings and technical assistance. They may be asked to host visitors who are looking to engage in or enhance their implementation practices.

Poplar Grove Elementary Principal Dr. Alisha Erickson values the work that goes into becoming a model school. “By working to implement practices and interventions that support our students’ behavioral needs, we consequently enhance their academic experience and strengthen their mental health. It is rewarding to see students thrive independently after being taught self-regulation strategies. I am so proud of the commitment our school makes in supporting the whole child.”

RTI²-B is a framework for prevention and intervention within an integrated, three-tiered approach. Each tier involves careful reflection on the needs of students, the design of interventions matching those needs, and the collection of data to evaluate progress. In the FSSD, the RTI²-B effort includes years of training, framework design and refinement so that educators are empowered to equip all students with the opportunity to meet high expectations and students can experience behavioral success and celebration.