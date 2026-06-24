Robert “Bob” Lloyd Pickett, 84, died peacefully at home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on June 17, 2026, of Lewy body dementia.

Born in Woodville, Texas, Bob grew up in Heidelberg, Mississippi. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in photography and worked as a photographer for several newspapers and for Mississippi University for Women, where he met his wife, Jeneva Faulk Pickett. During the Vietnam War, he served aboard the USS Bennington, where he photographed the Apollo 4 splashdown and Bob Hope’s USO Christmas Tour.

Bob and Jeneva owned Pickett Photography in Vicksburg, Mississippi, from 1971 until moving to Tennessee in 2017. Bob’s greatest pleasure was using his camera to capture memories of children, families, and weddings.

He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Sadie Mann Pickett; his brother, James Pickett; and his sister, Sarah Easterling.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeneva Faulk Pickett of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sons Dr. Drew Pickett of Nashville, Tennessee, and Howard Pickett (Holly) of Lexington, Virginia; grandchildren Grace Pickett of New York City, Stella Pickett of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Clara Pickett and Foster Pickett of Lexington, Virginia; sister Ann McDaniel of Laurel, Mississippi; brother Michael Pickett of Waxahachie, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Vicksburg City Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.