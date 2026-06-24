Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 17-24, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Churchill Farms Pool 100 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 100 6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Ground Food Truck 100 1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/23/2026 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 100 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 100 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Studio Ink 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/23/2026 Sweethaven 100 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B 105 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/17/2026 Taramore Adult Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Taramore Kiddie Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool 100 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club POA Pool 100 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club Pool 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Grove Bridge Restaurant 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 06/18/2026 The Grove Resort Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Troubadour Club Pool 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Troubadour Hot Tub-1 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.