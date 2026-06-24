Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 17-24, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Churchill Farms Pool
|100
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|100
|6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Ground Food Truck
|100
|1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2026
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|100
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Studio Ink
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/23/2026
|Sweethaven
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive Building B 105 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2026
|Taramore Adult Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool
|100
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club POA Pool
|100
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club Pool
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Grove Bridge Restaurant
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2026
|The Grove Resort Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Troubadour Club Pool
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Troubadour Hot Tub-1
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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