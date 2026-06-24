Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 17-24, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Churchill Farms Pool1002614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2026
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool1006501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Ground Food Truck1001409 West Main Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/23/2026
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool1004207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool100631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2026
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine06/23/2026
Sweethaven1007011 Executive Center Drive Building B 105 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine06/17/2026
Taramore Adult Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Taramore Kiddie Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool1007732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool10019 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club POA Pool10019 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club Pool1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Grove Bridge Restaurant1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/18/2026
The Grove Resort Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Troubadour Club Pool1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Troubadour Hot Tub-11008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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