Home Entertainment What’s New on HBO Max in July 2026

What’s New on HBO Max in July 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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HBO max

July 2026 brings a loaded lineup to HBO Max, headlined by a trio of A24 originals, the complete Equalizer trilogy, a full Evil Dead collection, and a wave of classic Hollywood films alongside new series from Max, Adult Swim, CNN, and more. More Entertainment News

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

July 1

A Life of Her Own
A Woman’s Face
Army of Darkness
Battle Cry
Bright Leaf
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
Desire Me
The Evil Dead (1983)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Evil Dead (2013)
Footsteps in the Dark
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Hail Satan?
Hereditary
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
Just Friends
Lawyer Man
Legally Blonde
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Marine Raiders
My Dream is Yours
My Favorite Wife
New Moon
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Romance on the High Seas
Super Troopers 2
The Beggar’s Opera
The Clock
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Disembodied
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
The Frozen Dead
The Hook
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Meg
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Reluctant Debutante
The Rover
The Strangers
The Strawberry Blonde
The Usual Suspects
The Women (1939)
Up the Down Staircase
Us
Waterloo Bridge
Young Bess

July 2

The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)

July 3

Deep Revenge, Season 1
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)

July 8

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

July 9

Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)

July 10

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)

July 12

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
Ocean’s Eight

July 13

Dumb Money

July 14

Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)

July 15

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)

July 16

911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
Marc by Sofia (A24)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)

July 17

Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
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The Land of Sometimes

July 20

Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)

July 21

Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)

July 22

Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)

July 23

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)

July 24

My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)

July 25

Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)

July 27

Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)

July 28

This Land (CNN Original Series)

July 29

Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)

July 31

The Drama (A24)

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