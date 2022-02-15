Centennial High School Defends History Bowl Title in 2022 Event

The “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl returns Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend in person during the evening event or friends and family, perhaps not close to Brentwood, will be able to view the show online on the Brentwood Historic Commission and City of Brentwood’s Facebook page. A rebroadcast will also be available in the days following the event on Brentwood TV, which airs on BTV, Comcast Cable Channel 19. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, guests are welcome, but not required to wear masks or socially distance.

Sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission, and several community sponsors, the History Bowl is celebrating its 12th year going from two teams to a county wide competition. The format provides an exciting and fun event for area high school students modeled after the show ‘Jeopardy’ with a total of four fast-paced rounds. Students must buzz in to answer quickly. On the final question of the night, teams risk it all to provide the right answer. How they answer, and what they wager can be the game changer. Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn explains, “We are proud of this academic competition designed to help educate our communities’ youth while having fun. Despite a COVID pandemic and winter weather over the years, this is our 12th annual event, and we are proud to host this event again this year and showcase these outstanding students.”

Teams from Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will all compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize this year. The team from Centennial High School won the 2021 first place prize, followed by Ravenwood in second and Nolensville in third. A trophy will be given to the winning school to keep on display for the year. The top three teams will win cash prizes with amounts based on this year’s sponsor contributions.

The 2022 Brentwood Historic Commission History Bowl is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship by Andrews Transportation Group, Mary Lee Bunch, Rhea Little Tire and Auto, Jeremy Little, Marla Richardson, with Parks Realty, Richland Real Estate Services, The Kaplan family, and Soy Bistro Restaurant.