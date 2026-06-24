Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 24, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026
See which Williamson County restaurants, food trucks, and pools earned a perfect 100 health inspection score for June 17–24, 2026.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Dog Haus Expands Beverage Program with New Keurig Dr Pepper Partnership
Dog Haus partners with Keurig Dr Pepper to offer its full beverage portfolio exclusively, adding regional and premium drink options.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2026
The latest Williamson County health inspection scores for restaurants, pools, and food service locations for June 17–24, 2026.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Dairy Queen Drops Patriotic Float and Soccer-Inspired Blizzards
Dairy Queen launches a Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float and three globally inspired Blizzard flavors at U.S. locations starting June 29.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts in Tennessee with New Nolensville Location
Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens its first Tennessee location in Nolensville, marking the chain’s 12th state with dine-in, carryout, and delivery.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Southern Food & Whiskey Experience Returns to Franklin
The 9th Annual Southern Food & Whiskey Experience expands to two days at The Factory at Franklin on August 7–8, 2026, with 40+ distillers.
Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article
Spring Hill Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 on Routine Health Inspection
Golden Buffet in Spring Hill scored 62 during a June 18 routine inspection, with multiple critical violations and a follow-up inspection required.
Published: June, 23, 2026 – Read Full Article
SONIC’s America $2.50 Menu Is Here Through July 12
SONIC offers four menu items for $2.50 each through the SONIC App and participating locations nationwide from June 22 through July 12, 2026.
Published: June, 23, 2026 – Read Full Article
Marble Slab and Great American Cookies Serve Up Patriotic Summer Treats
Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies debut red, white, and blue treats through August 2, 2026, plus a free military cookie on July 4.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Bojangles Adds Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler to the Menu
Bojangles launches a limited-time Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler at participating locations while supplies last this summer.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Little Caesars Launches Webberoni Pizza for Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Little Caesars introduces the Webberoni Pizza at $8.99 with shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese, plus Spider-Man packaging and collector posters.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Krispy Kreme Brings Patriotic Doughnuts and Sweet Deals for July 4th
Krispy Kreme’s Fourth of July Collection launches June 23 with four patriotic doughnuts, a BOGO deal July 2–5, and a free doughnut on July 4.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 22, 2026
Crumbl’s weekly menu runs June 22–27, 2026, with new flavors including Chocolate Strawberry Cup, Funnel Cake Cookie, and Fried Cookies & Cream Cookie.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Maple Street Biscuit Adds Summer Menu, Plus Free Kids Meals Through June
Maple Street Biscuit debuts pulled pork biscuits and watermelon lemonades, with kids eating free on weekdays through June with an adult entree.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Puckett’s Restaurants Step Up to Feed Kids and Support Hospitality Workers This Summer
A. Marshall Hospitality’s Puckett’s Love initiative provides free kids meals and raises funds for hospitality workers in need throughout the summer.
Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer
Scooter’s Coffee debuts three limited-time Dirty Sodas combining sweet cream with flavors like toasted marshmallow, peach-pineapple, and lime-coconut.
Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article
North Italia’s New Cocktails Taste Like Summer Nostalgia — S’mores, Ice Pops and More
North Italia’s “Forever Young” cocktail menu runs July 3–September 7, 2026, with nostalgia-inspired drinks like a Dreamsicle Margarita and more.
Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article
Aloha Summer Menu Returns to Mountain Mike’s
Mountain Mike’s Pizza brings back its Zesty Aloha Pizza with mango and Zesty Aloha Wings at all locations nationwide through August 31, 2026.
Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article
Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks
Hardee’s Running on Full gives My Rewards members a free breakfast biscuit for submitting a near-empty fuel gauge photo, through July 2, 2026.
Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article
Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries
Taco Bell adds Fajita Street Chalupas ($5.99) and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries ($5.49) to its menu nationwide for a limited time starting June 18, 2026.
Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read Full Article
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