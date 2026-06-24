Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 24, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2026

See which Williamson County restaurants, food trucks, and pools earned a perfect 100 health inspection score for June 17–24, 2026.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dog Haus Expands Beverage Program with New Keurig Dr Pepper Partnership

Dog Haus partners with Keurig Dr Pepper to offer its full beverage portfolio exclusively, adding regional and premium drink options.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2026

The latest Williamson County health inspection scores for restaurants, pools, and food service locations for June 17–24, 2026.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dairy Queen Drops Patriotic Float and Soccer-Inspired Blizzards

Dairy Queen launches a Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float and three globally inspired Blizzard flavors at U.S. locations starting June 29.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts in Tennessee with New Nolensville Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens its first Tennessee location in Nolensville, marking the chain’s 12th state with dine-in, carryout, and delivery.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Southern Food & Whiskey Experience Returns to Franklin

The 9th Annual Southern Food & Whiskey Experience expands to two days at The Factory at Franklin on August 7–8, 2026, with 40+ distillers.

Published: June, 24, 2026 – Read Full Article

Spring Hill Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 on Routine Health Inspection

Golden Buffet in Spring Hill scored 62 during a June 18 routine inspection, with multiple critical violations and a follow-up inspection required.

Published: June, 23, 2026 – Read Full Article

SONIC’s America $2.50 Menu Is Here Through July 12

SONIC offers four menu items for $2.50 each through the SONIC App and participating locations nationwide from June 22 through July 12, 2026.

Published: June, 23, 2026 – Read Full Article

Marble Slab and Great American Cookies Serve Up Patriotic Summer Treats

Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies debut red, white, and blue treats through August 2, 2026, plus a free military cookie on July 4.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Bojangles Adds Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler to the Menu

Bojangles launches a limited-time Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler at participating locations while supplies last this summer.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Little Caesars Launches Webberoni Pizza for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Little Caesars introduces the Webberoni Pizza at $8.99 with shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese, plus Spider-Man packaging and collector posters.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Brings Patriotic Doughnuts and Sweet Deals for July 4th

Krispy Kreme’s Fourth of July Collection launches June 23 with four patriotic doughnuts, a BOGO deal July 2–5, and a free doughnut on July 4.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 22, 2026

Crumbl’s weekly menu runs June 22–27, 2026, with new flavors including Chocolate Strawberry Cup, Funnel Cake Cookie, and Fried Cookies & Cream Cookie.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Maple Street Biscuit Adds Summer Menu, Plus Free Kids Meals Through June

Maple Street Biscuit debuts pulled pork biscuits and watermelon lemonades, with kids eating free on weekdays through June with an adult entree.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Puckett’s Restaurants Step Up to Feed Kids and Support Hospitality Workers This Summer

A. Marshall Hospitality’s Puckett’s Love initiative provides free kids meals and raises funds for hospitality workers in need throughout the summer.

Published: June, 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer

Scooter’s Coffee debuts three limited-time Dirty Sodas combining sweet cream with flavors like toasted marshmallow, peach-pineapple, and lime-coconut.

Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

North Italia’s New Cocktails Taste Like Summer Nostalgia — S’mores, Ice Pops and More

North Italia’s “Forever Young” cocktail menu runs July 3–September 7, 2026, with nostalgia-inspired drinks like a Dreamsicle Margarita and more.

Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Aloha Summer Menu Returns to Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s Pizza brings back its Zesty Aloha Pizza with mango and Zesty Aloha Wings at all locations nationwide through August 31, 2026.

Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks

Hardee’s Running on Full gives My Rewards members a free breakfast biscuit for submitting a near-empty fuel gauge photo, through July 2, 2026.

Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries

Taco Bell adds Fajita Street Chalupas ($5.99) and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries ($5.49) to its menu nationwide for a limited time starting June 18, 2026.

Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

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