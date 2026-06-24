Photo of the Day: June 24, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville announced the signing of GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award-winner Carly Pearce. With Stoney Creek Records serving as the radio imprint, Pearce has a new album coming soon and is currently at country radio with the smoldering single “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” with Riley Green. The Grand Ole Opry member has been a celebrated BMG Publishing writer since 2015 and built an incredible career spanning the aforementioned awards, multiple #1 hits and over four billion streams to date.

“Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter. I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition. The horizon looks exactly how it’s supposed to,” says Pearce.

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