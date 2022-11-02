Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 2, 2022.
1Scott Hamilton Celebrates 25 Years of Cancer Survivorship with Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends Event
Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions. Read more.
Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here, and as we get one of the best times of the year rolling, we have the schedule right here. Read more.
Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022. Read more.
Photo of the day: PumpkinFest took place this past weekend in downtown Franklin. Read more.
Two-year-old Dakota, from Spring Hill, is fighting a rare disease called Fibular hemimelia (or FATCO syndrome) and due to its severity, Dakota is facing double amputation of her legs. Dakota’s family is raising funds by selling tee-shirts to cover travel costs for her surgery. Read more.