Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 2, 2022

1Scott Hamilton Celebrates 25 Years of Cancer Survivorship with Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends Event

photo courtesy of Scott Hamilton

Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions. Read more.

2Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week One

Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here, and as we get one of the best times of the year rolling, we have the schedule right here. Read more.

3Williamson County Native Charged in Smyrna Shell Station Homicide Case

Photo Left to right – Kathryn Taylor, Keanthony Williams

Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: November 2, 2022

photo by Taylor Means

 

Photo of the day: PumpkinFest took place this past weekend in downtown Franklin. Read more.

5Spring Hill Family Raising Travel Funds for 2-Year-Old’s Surgery With Tee-Shirt Campaign

 

Two-year-old Dakota, from Spring Hill, is fighting a rare disease called Fibular hemimelia (or FATCO syndrome) and due to its severity, Dakota is facing double amputation of her legs. Dakota’s family is raising funds by selling tee-shirts to cover travel costs for her surgery. Read more.

