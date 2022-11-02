Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week One

Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here, and as we get one of the best times of the year rolling, we have your full schedule right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, November 4th, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
Harpeth at Bledsoe Co.
Sycamore at Smith County
Davidson County
Gallatin at Cane Ridge
John Overton at Clarksville
Stratford at Waverly Central
Maplewood at Fairview
McGavock at Beech
Boyd Buchanan at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Montgomery Bell Academy BYE
Father Ryan at MUS
Knoxville Grace at Franklin Road Academy
Ensworth BYE
Lipscomb BYE
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Hardin Co.
Maury County
Scotts Hill at Mount Pleasant
Robertson County
Memphis Central at Springfield
Jo Byrns at Whitwell
Greenbrier at Lexington
Polk Co at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Cookeville at Blackman
Eagleville at Dresden
Tipton-Rosemark at Middle Tennessee Christian
Shelbyville at Oakland
Riverdale at Lebanon
Hendersonville at Smyrna
Sumner County
McGavock at Beech
Gallatin at Cane Ridge
Hendersonville at Smyrna
Portland at Southwind
Meigs Co. at Westmoreland
White House at East Nashville
Briarcrest at PJP II
Wilson County
Wilson Central at Nolensville
Lincoln Co. at Mt Juliet
Riverdale at Lebanon
Green Hill at Page
Fayette Academy at DCA
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy BYE
Collierville at Brentwood High
Centennial at Bartlett
Maplewood at Fairview
Independence at Houston
Wilson Central at Nolensville
Green Hill at Page
Germantown at Ravenwood