Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 14, 2023.
In January 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced its expansion into Tennessee, with plans to establish an Eastern Territory Office in Williamson County and plans to open future restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026. Read more.
These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of June 13, 2023. Read more.
The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.
Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum recently with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. Read more.
Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward. Read more.