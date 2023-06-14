Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 14, 2023.

1When Will In-N-Out Burger Open in Williamson County?

photo by Donna Vissman

 

In January 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced its expansion into Tennessee, with plans to establish an Eastern Territory Office in Williamson County and plans to open future restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for June 13, 2023

viking pizza
photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of June 13, 2023. Read more.

3Aubrey’s Expected to Open in Spring Hill

Aubrey's
photo from Spring Hill Planning Commission

The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: June 13, 2023

Photo Credit Jessica Vandergriff / 117 Entertainment

Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum recently with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. Read more.

5Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Bulletin – June 8, 2023

Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here