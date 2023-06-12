Aubrey’s Expected to Open in Spring Hill

Proposed to be built at the Main Street and Miles Johnson Parkway, it will have 7,636 SF restaurant use including an additional 1,740 SF outdoor dining patio with parking.

This site is located on the east side of Main Street (US 31) at the Main Street and Miles Johnson Parkway intersection. Access to the restaurant will be from a proposed 30’ private access drive that will connect with Miles Johnson Parkway and align with the existing Harvey Springs Drive.

Aubrey’s currently has fourteen locations in the Knoxville area, this will be the first one in Middle Tennessee. The company has no indication of the new location on its website at this time.

Owned by Randy Burleson, a University of Tennessee graduate, the restaurant was named one of the best locally-owned restaurants in Tennessee by Southern Living.

“The fact that chicken fingers with honey mustard sell like hotcakes tell you a lot about Aubrey’s,” Southern Living shared. “And at the helm after 30 years is a proud University of Tennessee grad who loves his state.”

Items on the menu are classics like fish and chips, buttermilk fried chicken, chicken tenders, and gumbo.