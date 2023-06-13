Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for June 13, 2023

Michael Carpenter
viking pizza
photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of June 13, 2023.

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
Boombozz Craft Pizza2044 Crossings Blvd4/14/202395 / 100
Domino's Pizza3012 Longford Dr.5/3/2021100
Domino's Pizza5407 Main St Ste 1042/7/2023100
Frankie's Pizza100 Kedron Pkwy12/15/202296 / 100
Grecian Pizzeria2003 Wall St2/3/202392 / 99
Jet's Pizza1021 Crossings Blvd12/12/2022100
Jonathan's Grille2056 Crossings Blvd5/31/202394 / 99
Little Caesars Pizza4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 17012/15/2022100
Marco's Pizza3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 1162/1/202399
Nelly's Italian Cafe5441 Main St.1/12/2023100
Papa John's Pizza5228 Main St.1/11/2023100
Papa Murphy's4826 Main St Suite 6
Pizza Hut5000 Spedale Ct.1/13/202399
Salvo's Family Pizza2078 Wall St3/31/2023100
Viking Pizza Company3525 Kedron Rd.4/12/202398

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

