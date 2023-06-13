Photo of the Day: June 13, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum recently with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. The party included an unveiling of a commemorative “Johnny Cash Way” street sign on 3rd Avenue, live music from John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash as well as special appearances by Carlene Carter, Joanne Cash and Cindy Cash, a live Rubik’s Cube Johnny Cash mosaic creation and much more.

