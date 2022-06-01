Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 1, 2022.
Attention Farmer’s Market shoppers: The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. Read more.
Age: 43
Franklin, TN
On May 24, Franklin Police asked for your help with identifying a man who shoplifted $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Several tips came in, identifying the thief as 43-year-old David Baker, of Franklin. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Populations of cities and towns in the South and West regions of the United States experienced the most growth from July 2020 to July 2021, with the top 15 fastest-growing cities or towns located in these regions, according to new population estimates for cities and towns, released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Read more.