Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for May 9, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,929,000
|Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1
|Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5034 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16
|1936 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1030 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Burtonwood Ph 4
|2709 Foxtrot Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$651,600
|Magli Cheryl Sec 2
|4843 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000
|Cochran Trace Sec 1
|2807 Mckissack Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,139
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|240 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1650 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$483,050
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2284 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174