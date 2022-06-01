Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for May 9, 2022

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,929,000Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Campbell Station Sec 155034 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$825,000Campbell Station Sec 161936 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000Buckner Crossing Sec 21030 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$725,000Burtonwood Ph 42709 Foxtrot LnSpring Hill37174
$651,600Magli Cheryl Sec 24843 Main StSpring Hill37174
$565,000Cochran Trace Sec 12807 Mckissack CtSpring Hill37174
$529,139Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2240 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$515,000Witt Hill Ph 11650 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$483,050Wakefield Sec 32284 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174

