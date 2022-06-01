Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for May 9, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,929,000 Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 5034 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 1936 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1030 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Burtonwood Ph 4 2709 Foxtrot Ln Spring Hill 37174 $651,600 Magli Cheryl Sec 2 4843 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $565,000 Cochran Trace Sec 1 2807 Mckissack Ct Spring Hill 37174 $529,139 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 240 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 1650 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $483,050 Wakefield Sec 3 2284 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174