Celebrating WCS Class of 2022 Valedictorians, Salutatorians

The Class of 2022 has graduated, and the district is proud to recognize and celebrate the valedictorians and salutatorians from each school.

Valedictorians and salutatorians are at the top of their class and must qualify for the highest Latin System honor awarded at their school. They must also sit for the Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exam for every course they are enrolled in and earn at least a 3 on 75 percent of the exams taken. Additionally, students must participate in at least 20 hours of community service during their time in high school and earn the highest overall ACT composite for their graduating class.

Many Williamson County schools have more than one valedictorian and salutatorian to celebrate. Photos here!

“We celebrate these graduates for their hard work and dedication over their high school careers,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We know that they will go on to accomplish great things. We wish all of our graduates the best as they leave us and pursue their next venture.”

In addition, the Class of 2022 self-reported $218,522,327 in scholarships offered as of May 31.

Congratulations to all the students listed below:

Brentwood High

Maxwell Aulino
Valedictorian

Francis Bailey
Valedictorian

John Dawson
Valedictorian

Jack Hudson
Valedictorian

Harinishree Sathu
Valedictorian

Sienna Shepherd
Valedictorian

Harper Thompson
Valedictorian

Noah True
Valedictorian

Alexander Wilson
Valedictorian

Eric Youngberg
Valedictorian

Langjia Zhang
Valedictorian

Luke Biddle
Salutatorian

Brody Blackwood
Salutatorian

SeoHyun Choi
Salutatorian

Edith Corey
Salutatorian

Seth Creech
Salutatorian

Konstantinos Kostoulas
Salutatorian

Kayla Liebskind
Salutatorian

James McClendon
Salutatorian

Maren McKean
Salutatorian

Ananya Nath
Salutatorian

Zoe Oldham
Salutatorian

Centennial High

Abhinay Dixit
Valedictorian

Jackson Pfefferkorn
Valedictorian

Liam Smith
Valedictorian

Nathan Benton
Salutatorian

Preston Khetsavanh
Salutatorian

Emily Spatz
Salutatorian

Rayyan Syed
Salutatorian

Kristen Tresch
Salutatorian

Samuel Zachariah
Salutatorian

Fairview High

Lily Mobley
Valedictorian

Noelle Wiggs
Valedictorian

Sarah Shavers
Salutatorian

Franklin High

James Anisi
Valedictorian

Lening Cui
Valedictorian

Lillian Shi
Valedictorian

Emily Taylor
Valedictorian

Russell Warsetsky
Valedictorian

Abby Webb
Valedictorian

James Williams
Valedictorian

Laura Acuff
Salutatorian

Elizabeth Anisi
Salutatorian

Pierre Bougrat
Salutatorian

Rachel Collins
Salutatorian

Charles Connor
Salutatorian

Emma Edwards
Salutatorian

Ethan Goldiez
Salutatorian

Joy Hana
Salutatorian

London Lewis
Salutatorian

Lisa Messier
Salutatorian

Jessica O’Neill
Salutatorian

William Poff
Salutatorian

Abhinav Reddy
Salutatorian

Alaster Redmond
Salutatorian

Isaac Riordan
Salutatorian

Ellen Sanders
Salutatorian

Cathleen Smalley
Salutatorian

Yukino Wakatsuki
Salutatorian

Molly Walker
Salutatorian

Independence High

Hunter Basola
Valedictorian

Alexandra Hasamear
Valedictorian

Srivatsav Nemmani
Valedictorian

Ella Wyckoff
Valedictorian

Sierra Beck
Salutatorian

Raegan Bossman
Salutatorian

Jacob Daymude
Salutatorian

Ariel Nicastro
Salutatorian

Laney Woynaroski
Salutatorian

Nolensville High

Nathan Montpool
Valedictorian

Robert Shelton
Valedictorian

Ivy Bell
Salutatorian

Ben Gordon
Salutatorian

Tyler Hummel
Salutatorian

Page High

Shreeti Amit
Valedictorian

Grant Gay
Valedictorian

Garrett Lee
Valedictorian

Davis Lomenick
Valedictorian

Cianan Reed
Valedictorian

Gabel Gawthorpe
Salutatorian

Annalea Gobble
Salutatorian

Ravenwood High

Kyle Brown
Valedictorian

Daniel Chen
Valedictorian

Regan Enderle
Valedictorian

Amanda Huang
Valedictorian

Ryan Jordan
Valedictorian

Matthew Liu
Valedictorian

Ana Antic
Salutatorian

Kaylee Bae
Salutatorian

Hannah Bhattacharya
Salutatorian

Eli Bullock-Papa
Salutatorian

Ella Bullock-Papa
Salutatorian

Saurav Chakraborty
Salutatorian

Jackson Doub
Salutatorian

Vibeeshnu Gokule
Salutatorian

Abigail Green
Salutatorian

Matthew Helou
Salutatorian

Noah Kang
Salutatorian

Harshitha Marepally
Salutatorian

Riya Mitra
Salutatorian

Milind Muthiah
Salutatorian

Snigdha Narayandas
Salutatorian

Carleton O’Neil
Salutatorian

Sanya Shrivastava
Salutatorian

Jackson Stone
Salutatorian

Brooks Taylor
Salutatorian

Renaissance High

Mason Adams
Valedictorian

Chase Fetherling
Valedictorian

Henry Adams
Salutatorian

Summit High

Jake Ackmann
Valedictorian

Jorge Ikeda-Sanchez
Valedictorian

Samuel Arnold
Salutatorian

Olivia Bellini
Salutatorian

Ryan Crane
Salutatorian

Madeline Geittmann
Salutatorian

Sophia Hall
Salutatorian

Elijah Johnson
Salutatorian

Madison Kromer
Salutatorian

Vanguard Virtual High

Russell Overton
Valedictorian

Lucca Silva
Salutatorian

