Celebrating WCS Class of 2022 Valedictorians, Salutatorians

The Class of 2022 has graduated, and the district is proud to recognize and celebrate the valedictorians and salutatorians from each school.
Valedictorians and salutatorians are at the top of their class and must qualify for the highest Latin System honor awarded at their school. They must also sit for the Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exam for every course they are enrolled in and earn at least a 3 on 75 percent of the exams taken. Additionally, students must participate in at least 20 hours of community service during their time in high school and earn the highest overall ACT composite for their graduating class.
Many Williamson County schools have more than one valedictorian and salutatorian to celebrate. Photos here!
“We celebrate these graduates for their hard work and dedication over their high school careers,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We know that they will go on to accomplish great things. We wish all of our graduates the best as they leave us and pursue their next venture.”
In addition, the Class of 2022 self-reported $218,522,327 in scholarships offered as of May 31.
Congratulations to all the students listed below:
Brentwood High
Maxwell Aulino
Valedictorian
Francis Bailey
Valedictorian
John Dawson
Valedictorian
Jack Hudson
Valedictorian
Harinishree Sathu
Valedictorian
Sienna Shepherd
Valedictorian
Harper Thompson
Valedictorian
Noah True
Valedictorian
Alexander Wilson
Valedictorian
Eric Youngberg
Valedictorian
Langjia Zhang
Valedictorian
Luke Biddle
Salutatorian
Brody Blackwood
Salutatorian
SeoHyun Choi
Salutatorian
Edith Corey
Salutatorian
Seth Creech
Salutatorian
Konstantinos Kostoulas
Salutatorian
Kayla Liebskind
Salutatorian
James McClendon
Salutatorian
Maren McKean
Salutatorian
Ananya Nath
Salutatorian
Zoe Oldham
Salutatorian
Centennial High
Abhinay Dixit
Valedictorian
Jackson Pfefferkorn
Valedictorian
Liam Smith
Valedictorian
Nathan Benton
Salutatorian
Preston Khetsavanh
Salutatorian
Emily Spatz
Salutatorian
Rayyan Syed
Salutatorian
Kristen Tresch
Salutatorian
Samuel Zachariah
Salutatorian
Fairview High
Lily Mobley
Valedictorian
Noelle Wiggs
Valedictorian
Sarah Shavers
Salutatorian
Franklin High
James Anisi
Valedictorian
Lening Cui
Valedictorian
Lillian Shi
Valedictorian
Emily Taylor
Valedictorian
Russell Warsetsky
Valedictorian
Abby Webb
Valedictorian
James Williams
Valedictorian
Laura Acuff
Salutatorian
Elizabeth Anisi
Salutatorian
Pierre Bougrat
Salutatorian
Rachel Collins
Salutatorian
Charles Connor
Salutatorian
Emma Edwards
Salutatorian
Ethan Goldiez
Salutatorian
Joy Hana
Salutatorian
London Lewis
Salutatorian
Lisa Messier
Salutatorian
Jessica O’Neill
Salutatorian
William Poff
Salutatorian
Abhinav Reddy
Salutatorian
Alaster Redmond
Salutatorian
Isaac Riordan
Salutatorian
Ellen Sanders
Salutatorian
Cathleen Smalley
Salutatorian
Yukino Wakatsuki
Salutatorian
Molly Walker
Salutatorian
Independence High
Hunter Basola
Valedictorian
Alexandra Hasamear
Valedictorian
Srivatsav Nemmani
Valedictorian
Ella Wyckoff
Valedictorian
Sierra Beck
Salutatorian
Raegan Bossman
Salutatorian
Jacob Daymude
Salutatorian
Ariel Nicastro
Salutatorian
Laney Woynaroski
Salutatorian
Nolensville High
Nathan Montpool
Valedictorian
Robert Shelton
Valedictorian
Ivy Bell
Salutatorian
Ben Gordon
Salutatorian
Tyler Hummel
Salutatorian
Page High
Shreeti Amit
Valedictorian
Grant Gay
Valedictorian
Garrett Lee
Valedictorian
Davis Lomenick
Valedictorian
Cianan Reed
Valedictorian
Gabel Gawthorpe
Salutatorian
Annalea Gobble
Salutatorian
Ravenwood High
Kyle Brown
Valedictorian
Daniel Chen
Valedictorian
Regan Enderle
Valedictorian
Amanda Huang
Valedictorian
Ryan Jordan
Valedictorian
Matthew Liu
Valedictorian
Ana Antic
Salutatorian
Kaylee Bae
Salutatorian
Hannah Bhattacharya
Salutatorian
Eli Bullock-Papa
Salutatorian
Ella Bullock-Papa
Salutatorian
Saurav Chakraborty
Salutatorian
Jackson Doub
Salutatorian
Vibeeshnu Gokule
Salutatorian
Abigail Green
Salutatorian
Matthew Helou
Salutatorian
Noah Kang
Salutatorian
Harshitha Marepally
Salutatorian
Riya Mitra
Salutatorian
Milind Muthiah
Salutatorian
Snigdha Narayandas
Salutatorian
Carleton O’Neil
Salutatorian
Sanya Shrivastava
Salutatorian
Jackson Stone
Salutatorian
Brooks Taylor
Salutatorian
Renaissance High
Mason Adams
Valedictorian
Chase Fetherling
Valedictorian
Henry Adams
Salutatorian
Summit High
Jake Ackmann
Valedictorian
Jorge Ikeda-Sanchez
Valedictorian
Samuel Arnold
Salutatorian
Olivia Bellini
Salutatorian
Ryan Crane
Salutatorian
Madeline Geittmann
Salutatorian
Sophia Hall
Salutatorian
Elijah Johnson
Salutatorian
Madison Kromer
Salutatorian
Vanguard Virtual High
Russell Overton
Valedictorian
Lucca Silva
Salutatorian