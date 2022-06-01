Celebrating WCS Class of 2022 Valedictorians, Salutatorians

The Class of 2022 has graduated, and the district is proud to recognize and celebrate the valedictorians and salutatorians from each school.

Valedictorians and salutatorians are at the top of their class and must qualify for the highest Latin System honor awarded at their school. They must also sit for the Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exam for every course they are enrolled in and earn at least a 3 on 75 percent of the exams taken. Additionally, students must participate in at least 20 hours of community service during their time in high school and earn the highest overall ACT composite for their graduating class.

Many Williamson County schools have more than one valedictorian and salutatorian to celebrate. Photos here!

“We celebrate these graduates for their hard work and dedication over their high school careers,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We know that they will go on to accomplish great things. We wish all of our graduates the best as they leave us and pursue their next venture.”

In addition, the Class of 2022 self-reported $218,522,327 in scholarships offered as of May 31.

Congratulations to all the students listed below:

Brentwood High

Maxwell Aulino

Valedictorian

Francis Bailey

Valedictorian

John Dawson

Valedictorian

Jack Hudson

Valedictorian

Harinishree Sathu

Valedictorian

Sienna Shepherd

Valedictorian

Harper Thompson

Valedictorian

Noah True

Valedictorian

Alexander Wilson

Valedictorian

Eric Youngberg

Valedictorian

Langjia Zhang

Valedictorian

Luke Biddle

Salutatorian

Brody Blackwood

Salutatorian

SeoHyun Choi

Salutatorian

Edith Corey

Salutatorian

Seth Creech

Salutatorian

Konstantinos Kostoulas

Salutatorian

Kayla Liebskind

Salutatorian

James McClendon

Salutatorian

Maren McKean

Salutatorian

Ananya Nath

Salutatorian

Zoe Oldham

Salutatorian

Centennial High

Abhinay Dixit

Valedictorian

Jackson Pfefferkorn

Valedictorian

Liam Smith

Valedictorian

Nathan Benton

Salutatorian

Preston Khetsavanh

Salutatorian

Emily Spatz

Salutatorian

Rayyan Syed

Salutatorian

Kristen Tresch

Salutatorian

Samuel Zachariah

Salutatorian

Fairview High

Lily Mobley

Valedictorian

Noelle Wiggs

Valedictorian

Sarah Shavers

Salutatorian

Franklin High

James Anisi

Valedictorian

Lening Cui

Valedictorian

Lillian Shi

Valedictorian

Emily Taylor

Valedictorian

Russell Warsetsky

Valedictorian

Abby Webb

Valedictorian

James Williams

Valedictorian

Laura Acuff

Salutatorian

Elizabeth Anisi

Salutatorian

Pierre Bougrat

Salutatorian

Rachel Collins

Salutatorian

Charles Connor

Salutatorian

Emma Edwards

Salutatorian

Ethan Goldiez

Salutatorian

Joy Hana

Salutatorian

London Lewis

Salutatorian

Lisa Messier

Salutatorian

Jessica O’Neill

Salutatorian

William Poff

Salutatorian

Abhinav Reddy

Salutatorian

Alaster Redmond

Salutatorian

Isaac Riordan

Salutatorian

Ellen Sanders

Salutatorian

Cathleen Smalley

Salutatorian

Yukino Wakatsuki

Salutatorian

Molly Walker

Salutatorian

Independence High

Hunter Basola

Valedictorian

Alexandra Hasamear

Valedictorian

Srivatsav Nemmani

Valedictorian

Ella Wyckoff

Valedictorian

Sierra Beck

Salutatorian

Raegan Bossman

Salutatorian

Jacob Daymude

Salutatorian

Ariel Nicastro

Salutatorian

Laney Woynaroski

Salutatorian

Nolensville High

Nathan Montpool

Valedictorian

Robert Shelton

Valedictorian

Ivy Bell

Salutatorian

Ben Gordon

Salutatorian

Tyler Hummel

Salutatorian

Page High

Shreeti Amit

Valedictorian

Grant Gay

Valedictorian

Garrett Lee

Valedictorian

Davis Lomenick

Valedictorian

Cianan Reed

Valedictorian

Gabel Gawthorpe

Salutatorian

Annalea Gobble

Salutatorian

Ravenwood High

Kyle Brown

Valedictorian

Daniel Chen

Valedictorian

Regan Enderle

Valedictorian

Amanda Huang

Valedictorian

Ryan Jordan

Valedictorian

Matthew Liu

Valedictorian

Ana Antic

Salutatorian

Kaylee Bae

Salutatorian

Hannah Bhattacharya

Salutatorian

Eli Bullock-Papa

Salutatorian

Ella Bullock-Papa

Salutatorian

Saurav Chakraborty

Salutatorian

Jackson Doub

Salutatorian

Vibeeshnu Gokule

Salutatorian

Abigail Green

Salutatorian

Matthew Helou

Salutatorian

Noah Kang

Salutatorian

Harshitha Marepally

Salutatorian

Riya Mitra

Salutatorian

Milind Muthiah

Salutatorian

Snigdha Narayandas

Salutatorian

Carleton O’Neil

Salutatorian

Sanya Shrivastava

Salutatorian

Jackson Stone

Salutatorian

Brooks Taylor

Salutatorian

Renaissance High

Mason Adams

Valedictorian

Chase Fetherling

Valedictorian

Henry Adams

Salutatorian

Summit High

Jake Ackmann

Valedictorian

Jorge Ikeda-Sanchez

Valedictorian

Samuel Arnold

Salutatorian

Olivia Bellini

Salutatorian

Ryan Crane

Salutatorian

Madeline Geittmann

Salutatorian

Sophia Hall

Salutatorian

Elijah Johnson

Salutatorian

Madison Kromer

Salutatorian

Vanguard Virtual High

Russell Overton

Valedictorian

Lucca Silva

Salutatorian