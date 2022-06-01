Franklin Shoplifter From Kohl’s Identified and Arrested

On May 24, Franklin Police asked for your help with identifying a man who shoplifted $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Several tips came in, identifying the thief as 43-year-old David Baker, of Franklin.

Baker, a convicted felon, currently on probation, was arrested Thursday. Baker was found in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. Charged with Theft, Heroin Possession, and Violation of Probation, Baker is being held without bond.

Franklin Police want to thank everyone who called and texted in tips, saying that without an engaged community and citizens, Baker would have likely eluded identification and capture.





MORE CRIME NEWS