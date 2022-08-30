The Titans Move on From Long Time Punter Brett Kern

Brett Kern is leaving the Titans after being the starting punter since 2009.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been the longest-tenured player on the roster. Kern set the franchise record for most punts in 2020. In 2019 he was named to the First-Team All-Pro list and in 2017 he was selected to the Second-Team All-Pro team.

Kern has been through a massive chunk of the Titans’ history dating back to the Jeff Fisher days. He has been a considerable part of the recent success the team has had and even was a bright spot on the teams that struggled until Mike Vrabel took over as head coach.

Thank you Titans Family 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z7jFFQIJWs — Brett Kern (@brettkern6) August 29, 2022

The Titans have announced that rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be his replacement as Kern is 36 years old. There are rumors swirling around the league that he could join the Bills as he is from New York and Buffalo’s punter is likely to be suspended.