Photo of the Day: August 30, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jaishva Bhatt from Ravenwood High School was recently recognized as a Level I (9th and 10th grade) ‘State Winner’ in the Engineering and Safety Science project at the Tennessee 4-H Roundup held at the University of Tennessee Martin July 2022.

Bhatt is an outstanding student with many skills and interests. He uses his excellent public speaking skills by teaching English to underprivileged girls in rural India in association with Lions Club International. His deep career interest in Architectural Engineering and Technology has led him to become the co-captain for his high school Robotics team. He enjoys listening/singing classical Hindustani music and plays electric mandolin for a local band (Strange Curry) in his free time. He believes in giving back to the community and volunteers at the 4H University of Tennessee, Gujarat Association of Middle Tennessee (GAMT), and the Indian association of Nashville (IAN). His level 1 winning research project is regarding coastal engineering and an effort to protect coastal communities better worldwide.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.