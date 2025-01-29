The Pinnacle Adds ILLENIUM to Opening Weekend Lineup

The Pinnacle, AEG’s flagship Nashville venue set to open next month, announces it is adding globally renowned and GRAMMY-nominated dance music producer and electronic artist ILLENIUM to its opening weekend show lineup. ILLENIUM is set to perform on Saturday, March 1 with US Dance Radio chart-topping electronic duo BONNIE X CLYDE opening the show.

One of the most dynamic DJs in the world of electronic dance music, ILLENIUM (Nick Miller) brings an electrifying combination of bass, rock, and heartfelt melodies that has earned him over 10 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets on sale this Friday, January 31st at 10 AM CT via thepinnaclenashville.com.

ILLENIUM boasts collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, All Time Low and others, and his music has received praise from Billboard, Pollstar and EDM.com to name a few. Fans can expect an unforgettable night as he showcases his recently released self-titled album, ILLENIUM, alongside fan favorites.

ILLENIUM will follow a can’t-miss grand opening on February 27th featuring headliner Kacey Musgraves, and adds to The Pinnacle’s stellar lineup for 2025 including performances from Zac Brown Band, Jason Isbell, Megan Moroney and many more.

