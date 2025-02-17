The Lumineers are Headed to Nashville

The Lumineers announced the North American leg of the Automatic 2025 World Tour, including a Nashville stop.

Bridgestone Arena shared on social media, “JUST ANNOUNCED: The Lumineers are heading to Nashville! Don’t miss The Automatic World Tour at Bridgestone Arena with special guest Chance Peña on October 3rd.”

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10AM local time. For first access to tickets, fans can register for Artist Presale tickets by signing up at www.thelumineers.com/tour. Presale begins Tuesday, February 18 at 10AM local time. VIP Experiences will also be available.

