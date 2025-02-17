Nashville Symphony March Events 2025

The Nashville Symphony’s March 2025 schedule includes a one-night-only engagement with a special appearance by Dolly Parton for the world premiere of Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony; Guest Conductor David Danzmayr and pianist Aaron Diehl perform works by Schubert and Mary Lou Williams; Guest Conductor Rune Bergmann and saxophonist Branford Marsalis perform works by John Williams and Rachmaninoff; the launch of the Nashville Symphony’s 3rd Annual Music in My Neighborhood community initiative; a can’t-miss showcase of music from beloved New Jersey musicians; a one-night-only concert with Rita Wilson; iconic tribute shows for legends Tom Petty and Simon & Garfunkel; beloved jazz duo Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; the second installment of a new concert series with the historic Bluebird Café; Gregory Alan Isakov live with the Nashville Symphony; the return of taiko drumming ensemble KODO; and The Lion King with the Symphony performing the score live-to-film. Listed concerts,dates, times, and pricing subject to change.
Jersey Boys and Girls with the Nashville Symphony
Tuesday, March 4, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $42
This can’t-miss musical extravaganza will honor iconic New Jersey artists like Sinatra,
Bruce, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Bon Jovi, Lesley Gore, and more.
Expect fully orchestrated renditions of hits like “Fly Me To The Moon,” “That’s Life!,” “Fire,”
“I Will Always Love You,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now,” “My Eyes
Adored You,” and so much more. Featuring a slate of blow-your-mind singers backed by the
Nashville Symphony. More information here.
3rd Annual Music in My Neighborhood: Antioch
COMMUNITY EVENT
Thursday, March 6, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Free
This free community concert is a part of the Nashville Symphony’s third iteration of Music
in My Neighborhood, a musical residency in a Nashville neighborhood. This season’s Music
in My Neighborhood residency will be held in Antioch this month. The Symphony will
partner with local organizations and schools to highlight Antioch’s history, culture, and
residents through a series of free ensemble performances, educational programs, and
unique collaborations. This concert has been relocated from Antioch High School to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More information here.
The Legendary Life of Tom Petty Featuring Clayton Bellamy
Friday, March 7, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
The stories and songs from one of the greatest singer/songwriters in rock and roll history is
being brought to the stage in “The Legendary Life of Tom Petty” with songs such as
“Learning To Fly,” “American Girl,” and “Don’t Come Around Here.” Juno award-winning
recording artist Clayton Bellamy and an all-star band of musicians will take you on a musical and visual journey through Petty’s humble beginnings in Florida to becoming one of the greatest music icons of all time. “The Legendary Life of Tom Petty” is heart-breaking and heart-warming production and the ultimate way to experience the music of Tom Petty live! Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.
Rita Wilson with the Nashville Symphony
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $46
A multi-talented actor, singer, producer, and visual artist, Rita Wilson will collaborate with
the Nashville Symphony and special guests to perform her first-ever concert with full
orchestra! This truly special evening will feature world premiere arrangements of Rita’s
most beloved hits and more. More information here.
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
Sunday, March 9, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $25
The duo returns! GRAMMY® and Tony Award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater puts
her unique spin on standards and jazz classics. This fearless voyager, explorer, pioneer, and
keeper of tradition will be joined by Bill Charlap, one of today’s leading jazz pianists.
Together, for one incredibly special evening, they will explore a wide range of material with
impeccable style, skill, and sensitivity. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More
information here.
Bluebird at the Symphony with Kelly Archer, Natalie Hemby, and
Trannie Anderson
Monday, March 10, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $34
For the first time, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to the Schermerhorn Symphony
Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The
Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration,
celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by
superstars like Lady Gaga, Lauren Daigle, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan,
Rascal Flatts, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by members of the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. More information here.
Gregory Alan Isakov with the Nashville Symphony
Tuesday, March 11, 7:30 PM
SOLD OUT
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov brings his introspective melodies and
poetic lyrics to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for an unforgettable evening with the
Nashville Symphony, led by conductor Chris Dragon. With six acclaimed studio albums,
including the GRAMMY®-nominated Evening Machines and his latest release Appaloosa
Bones, Isakov’s music paints vivid landscapes that have captivated audiences worldwide.
Experience Isakov’s hauntingly beautiful songs like never before as his signature sound is
elevated by the rich harmonies of the full orchestra. More information here.
Schubert’s Unfinished and The Zodiac Suite
Friday, March 14 & Saturday, March 15, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Jazz meets classical as the multi-faceted pianist Aaron Diehl brings his trio for a rare
performance of Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite, a suite of 12 pieces inspired by
astrological signs and musicians born under them. Newcomer David Danzmayr opens his
program with Golijov’s Sidereus, the composer’s depiction of Galileo’s celestial “Starry
Messenger,” before delving into Schubert’s best-known work, the “Unfinished” symphony.
The evening ends on a light note with Johann Strauss, Jr.’s Emperor Waltzes. More
information here.
KODO One Earth Tour 2025: Warabe
Tuesday, March 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $32
Back by popular demand, KODO returns! In Japanese, the word “Kodo” holds a double
meaning. It can be translated as “heartbeat,” the primal source of all rhythm or “children of
the drum,” which reflects the group’s desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a
child. No stranger to the stage, Kodo has given more than 7,000 performances in more than 50 countries and regions on five continents. Audiences will be thrilled by Kodo’s rhythmic and intense sounds when it returns to the Schermerhorn. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.
Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony
Thursday, March 20, 7:30 PM
SOLD OUT
Dolly Parton, celebrated icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, brings the world
premiere of Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony to the Schermerhorn
Symphony Center! Led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, and featuring the
Nashville Symphony, this unique symphonic experience reimagines Dolly’s greatest hits—
including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You”—with new
orchestrations and vivid multimedia storytelling. More information here.
The Lion King in Concert
Saturday, March 22, 7:30 PM; Sunday, March 23, 2:00 & 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $55
Bring the entire family to experience the epic Walt Disney Animation Studio’s feature The
Lion King with Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score performed live by the Nashville
Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The original 1994 version features
unforgettable music by a team including Elton John, lyricist Tim Rice, and Hans Zimmer —
plus African vocal and choir arrangements by South African producer and composer Lebo
M. More information here.
John Williams and Rachmaninoff’s Second
Thursday, March 27; Friday, March 28; Saturday, March 29, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Branford Marsalis, of the Marsalis jazz family dynasty, takes a solo turn in master-of-
melodies John Williams’s saxophone concerto—largely based on his score from the 2002
film Catch Me If You Can. Guest conductor Rune Bergmann begins with Tambor, a work the
orchestra has recorded with Joan Tower, and culminates with Rachmaninoff’s sweepingly
romantic Second Symphony. More information here.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Sunday, March 30, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $47
Following a sold-out tour in the UK and across Europe, The Simon and Garfunkel Story
heads to North American shores. A theatrical-style concert experience, this show traces the
life and times of the influential ’60s act with video projections and vintage clips, and of
course, live performances of loads of the duo’s greatest hits. You can expect to hear “The
Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “America,” “The
Boxer,” “April Come She Will,” “The Only Living Boy in New York,” “Homeward Bound,”
and many more in this captivating trip down memory lane! Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.
