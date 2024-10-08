The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club Announces the Annual Christmas Parade: ‘Miracle on Main St.’

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Christmas Parade, themed “Miracle on Main St.”, proudly presented by Medical House Calls. The festive event will take place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, December 7th, with a new start time of 1:00 PM, one hour earlier than last year.

Christina McClary, President of The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club, shared her excitement about this beloved tradition, stating, “The Christmas Parade is a cherished tradition that unites our community in the spirit of joy and service. This year’s theme, ‘Miracle on Main St.,’ captures the magic and wonder of the holiday season here in Franklin. We look forward to seeing families and friends come together to celebrate and support one another.”

The parade promises a festive showcase of decorated floats, marching bands, and a special appearance by Kris Kringle himself. Spectators can expect a heartwarming event that embodies the generosity, unity, and holiday spirit of Franklin.

This year, the Grand Marshals of the parade will be Calvin and Marilyn Lehew, honored for their pivotal role in the development and preservation of Downtown Franklin’s Main Street, a vital part of the community’s history and charm.

Those interested in participating in the parade will soon be able to sign up. Stay tuned for details on the parade entry process.

For more information and to keep up with parade updates, visit downtownfranklinrotary.com/christmas-parade.

