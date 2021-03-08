THDA Taking Applications for COVID-19 Rent Relief 

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has opened an online portal that will allow renters and landlords to apply for up to 12 months of cumulative rent and/or utility payments through its new COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.

The COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was developed to support renters who are, or have been, struggling to pay rent, utilities or other home energy costs due to loss of income resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelihoods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

THDA will administer this program in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Renters in those counties who have experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and earn less than 80 percent of the area median income may be eligible for this assistance. For example, in Williamson County, a 4 person household making less than $65,850 annually could qualify for this funding. More details on eligibility are available online at thda.org/covidrentrelief or individuals can call (844) 500-1112.

To start the application process, a landlord or tenant should access the online portal or call the COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at (844) 500-1112. Both landlords and tenants will be required to provide verification and documentation as proof of eligibility. Once approved, payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility company on behalf of the tenant. Individuals can monitor the status of their application and payment through the online portal.

THDA received $384 million in direct funding from the U.S. Treasury to administer the emergency rent relief program in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Davidson, Knox, Rutherford and Shelby counties will administer their own rent relief programs. THDA will begin serving applicants under the COVID-19 Rent Relief program on March 1, 2021 and continue until all funds have been reserved or expended.

For more information on the THDA COVID-19 rent relief program, or to apply for assistance, visit thda.org/covidrentrelief or call (844) 500-1112.