Photo of the Day: March 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo of the day from Tony Urbanek
Photo by Tony Urbanek

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from Tony Urbanek, owner of Tony’s Eat and Drink in Franklin. Although we have had temps in the 60s lately, just a few weeks ago, we were experiencing a snow and ice storm.

“Crazy to think this photo was only 2 weeks ago!” Tony writes of taking this photo.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

