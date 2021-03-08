Communication Boards to be Installed in Spring Hill City Parks

Spring Hill Parks and Recreation have partnered with Arise Therapies and Kiwanis to install communication boards in each of the City’s parks

The Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Arise Therapies and Kiwanis Club are installing communication boards for park patrons. The project was originally started by Allyssa VelDink, a speech language pathologist at Arise Therapies in Spring Hill. Ms. VelDink specializes in Alternative and Augmentative Communication (AAC) which helps to assure everyone has the same opportunities to communicate in a play environment. The boards have all patrons in mind, but are specifically designed for those who are non-verbal, highly unintelligible, or unable to use traditional forms of speech to communicate. These boards are composed of easy to understand pictures and an alphabet board that patrons of all ages can use to communicate if they are in need of assistance or to communicate with others.

The Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 12:00 noon on Friday at Fischer Park at Port Royal and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please call Allyssa at 615-241-0122, or email Kayce Williams, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Director at [email protected]